Attempted murder accused now mentally fit to face court

Ryan Kayde Lowe, 30, of Hampden has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

A HAMPDEN man accused of attempting to murder two associates has been found mentally fit to face court.

Ryan Kayde Lowe's case was raised in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday. Lowe, 30, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, alleged to have occurred on August 30, 2015. One of Lowe's associates, aged 27 at the time, was allegedly stabbed at a Beaconsfield residence and suffered serious head wounds.

Police have said a second man, understood to be aged 23 at the time, suffered wounds to his head during an attack inside a toilet block at John Breen Park, North Mackay.

Lowe also faces 17 additional charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm, publishing or possessing instructions for producing drugs, trespass, entering premises with intent contravening police and drug-driving.

No pleas have been entered.

On Monday, Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow told Magistrate Damien Dwyer that Lowe's matters had been suspended, as he was considered mentally unfit.

But the suspension has been lifted, and Legal Aid needed time to determine how the case will proceed.

The case was adjourned to July 2.