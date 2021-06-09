Menu
Machete
Crime

Attempted murder accused remanded in custody

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
9th Jun 2021 6:00 PM
A man accused of attempted murder over an alleged machete attack in Central Queensland has been remanded in custody.

The 51 year old allegedly unleashed a brutal assault on another man early Tuesday morning at a Singleton St address at Dysart.

Police said a 52 year old received cuts to his head, face and chest as a result of the alleged attack.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police confirmed the two men knew each other.

Leonard Trevor Westwood was arrested and charged with attempted murder, as well as evasion and four counts of wilful damage.

His case was heard in Moranbah Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Westwood was remanded in custody and matters will be mentioned against on August 11.

