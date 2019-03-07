Attempted murder trial over seriously injured Rocky woman

A MAN accused of attempting to murder a middle-aged woman after he allegedly broke into her home at Koongal in January last year is expected to stand trial next week.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge, 24, was charged after the assault on a 56-year-old resident at a Lakes Creek Rd residents one count of act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, with three counts of attempted premises, two of stealing, one of enter dwelling with intent, one of wilful damage, one of failing to dispose of a syringe, one of obstruct police and one of armed robbery.

In a Supreme Court mention prior to next week's trial in Rockhampton, the court heard an alternative to the intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge was laid after Etheridge's was remanded in custody on January 10, 2018 after his arrest at Blackwater on January 9.

The alternative charge is one of intent to kill.

Reports from January 2018 showed the woman sustained serious head injuries and a broken arm and it was alleged Etheridge stole her 2011 Nissan Navara.

Police were called to the woman's residence at 6.40am on January 9.