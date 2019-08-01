'Attempted murder' victim's five-finger discount

A MAN who claims he is the victim of an alleged attempted murder attack has been punished for stealing, including salt and pepper shakers worth $40.

Raymond Stephen Jarvis, 44, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of stealing.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Jarvis stole the salt and pepper shakers on June 29 from Tasty Things Takeaway on Lawrie St, Gracemere, after a female co-offender handed them to him and he placed them down his pants.

She said Jarvis also stole a bottle of scotch worth $42 from Liquorland in Norman Gardens on May 23 about 2.30pm and a bottle of Wild Turkey worth $55 about 12.10pm on May 9 - both by placing down his pants.

Ms King said the staff followed him out of the bottleshop on May 23 and took down his registration details and the May 9 incident was caught on CCTV.

She said Jarvis had a seven-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Jarvis had not worked for years, blaming an influx of foreign workers to the area for the lack of jobs.

He said Jarvis now cares for his 15-year-old son and three-year-old grandson.

Mr Blackburn said Jarvis was also a victim of an alleged attempted murder when he was stabbed in the right arm in February this year.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder from a stabbing in Gracemere in February with the matter still before the courts.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Jarvis to pay $900 in fines and pay compensation for the items he stole. Convictions were recorded.