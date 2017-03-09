Attempts to throw away meth pipe fail

HE CLAIMED the pipe with methamphetamine that was in his pants was not his and that he was riding his bicycle to the creek to dispose of it.

Douglas Shaun Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a utensil containing a dangerous drug in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court police intercepted Brown about 5pm on Welch St, Park Avenue on February 17, 2017 while he was riding his bicycle.

"(He) told police he had the pipe down the front of his pants," she said.

Ms Marsden told the court traces of methamphetamine were found inside the pipe when it was tested.

"He told police he found it at home and was going to the creek to throw it away," she said.

When asked by police why he didn't dispose of it at home, Ms Marsden said Brown told them he "didn't think he could do that".

The court heard Brown is on a disability support pension and was unable to read or write.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Brown $300 for the offence.