Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

attracts police to drunk driver

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WAS driving his friends home from the Capricorn Coast on Australia Day when he was involved in a four car crash witnessed by police and then his passengers poured beer onto the road.

Charlie Harley pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving while holding a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were patrolling along Yaamba Rd when they witnessed a four vehicle crash at the Farm St intersection, less than 40 metres in front of them, about 1.50pm on January 26.

He said police watched occupants of the third vehicle tip out what appeared to be beer onto the road.

Snr Constable Rumford said police approached the driver – Harley – who told them he had his last drink earlier that day after starting drinking at 12.30pm the day before and finishing at 3am.

He had a blood-alcohol content of .038.

Harley told the court he wasn’t one of the people tipping out beer and that he was driving his friends home from Yeppoon after attending the coast for Australia Day.

Harley was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

drink driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business as usual at The Goat with a fresh new space

        premium_icon Business as usual at The Goat with a fresh new space

        Food & Entertainment The cafe has undergone some renovations and rebranded as The Goat with a new healthier menu

        Paramedic reveals how you could save your life in an emergency

        premium_icon Paramedic reveals how you could save your life in an...

        News Caroline Clayson has spent the past twenty years with Queensland Ambulance Service.

        Denvah releases debut single featuring Jeremy Marou

        premium_icon Denvah releases debut single featuring Jeremy Marou

        Entertainment ‘It’s amazing, to have someone as experienced as that and as talented to come along...

        Four charged in second major CQ drug bust

        premium_icon Four charged in second major CQ drug bust

        Crime Police raided a number of properties yesterday.