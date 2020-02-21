attracts police to drunk driver

HE WAS driving his friends home from the Capricorn Coast on Australia Day when he was involved in a four car crash witnessed by police and then his passengers poured beer onto the road.

Charlie Harley pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving while holding a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were patrolling along Yaamba Rd when they witnessed a four vehicle crash at the Farm St intersection, less than 40 metres in front of them, about 1.50pm on January 26.

He said police watched occupants of the third vehicle tip out what appeared to be beer onto the road.

Snr Constable Rumford said police approached the driver – Harley – who told them he had his last drink earlier that day after starting drinking at 12.30pm the day before and finishing at 3am.

He had a blood-alcohol content of .038.

Harley told the court he wasn’t one of the people tipping out beer and that he was driving his friends home from Yeppoon after attending the coast for Australia Day.

Harley was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.