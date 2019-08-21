Auction sign shocks residents at school site

Auction sign at Mount Chalmers State School. Livingstone Shire Council has confirmed the school is being sold through an expressions of interest process, not auction and the sign was used in error.

Auction sign at Mount Chalmers State School. Livingstone Shire Council has confirmed the school is being sold through an expressions of interest process, not auction and the sign was used in error. Contributed

MOUNT Chalmers residents can breathe easy with the knowledge that the school site is not being sold by auction and is still in the expressions of interest stage.

Residents raised concerns after an auction sign was hung on the fence.

Real estate agency Harcourts said the sign had been used in error.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed they have not engaged an agent to auction the property and have no intention to auction the property.

"It can only be presumed that the agent has utilised an existing sign to promote their contact details as part of undertaking the expression of interest process,” a council spokesperson said.

Council said they planned to sell an area of about 2800 square metres, which houses school buildings.

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: The school buildings of the old Mount Chalmers School could be sold off to the right buyer. Google Maps

The principal's residence, which is used by the local community and contains the museum and library, and about 1.5 hectares of land are being retained.

The expressions of interest have been extended until August 30.

It is understood there has been some interest from various parties.

No sale price has been released.

'Old' Mount Chalmers State School Trinette Stevens

Council said any money gained from the sale would be invested in the retained public land for the benefit of the local community.

"The specifics would be determined in consultation with the community and user groups,” a council spokesperson said.

"This has been largely supported by the community and Council will continue to work in partnership with the community to deliver appropriate facilities and services.”