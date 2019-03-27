Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lorraine Phillips and Mark Alston in rehersals.
Lorraine Phillips and Mark Alston in rehersals. Contributed
Entertainment

Audience to be taken back to the 1940s in live radio play

27th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS JOHN Cleese famously said, "and now for something completely different”.

Yeppoon Little Theatre's next production is a departure from its standard format.

It's a Wonderful Life: A live radio play returns the audience to the 1940s, before television, when families used to gather around the wireless to listen to their favourite drama with live sound effects.

"We have been talking about doing a live radio play for many years”, said director Ian Westley.

Lyn Morgan and Lorraine Philips behind the scenes.
Lyn Morgan and Lorraine Philips behind the scenes. Contributed

"But we have never managed to find the right script. I was handed It's a Wonderful Life: A live radio play late last year and decided this would be perfect”.

The play features five actors and two sound effects (foley) artists and tells the story of the 1946 Jimmy Stewart classic film, It's a Wonderful Life.

"Finding all of the props to make the sound effects on stage has been interesting,” Mr Westley said.

"Some of our props have been donated, but Lifeline etc have also done well from this production.”

It's a Wonderful Life will be at Yeppoon Little Theatre next moth.
It's a Wonderful Life will be at Yeppoon Little Theatre next moth. Contributed

It's a wonderful life

A live radio play

Yeppoon Little Theatre, 64 William Street, Yeppoon

April 5, 6, 12 and 13, 7:30pm, 2pm matinee on Sunday April 7th.

Tickets www.yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au or phone 0437 491 990

ian westley yeppoon little theatre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Anti-coal stance hurting Labor in mining heartland

    premium_icon Anti-coal stance hurting Labor in mining heartland

    News One publican says he will refuse ALP candidate Russell Robertson entry to his pub

    Building industry taskforce starts work

    premium_icon Building industry taskforce starts work

    News Building industry taskforce gets down to work

    Rockhampton company sets sights on Pacific Islands

    premium_icon Rockhampton company sets sights on Pacific Islands

    News Success in PNG leads company on to bigger and 'Betta' plans

    Crowd of council workers lobby to fight for rights

    premium_icon Crowd of council workers lobby to fight for rights

    Council News 'If workers have less spend, they will not be buying at the shops'