Audience to be taken back to the 1940s in live radio play

AS JOHN Cleese famously said, "and now for something completely different”.

Yeppoon Little Theatre's next production is a departure from its standard format.

It's a Wonderful Life: A live radio play returns the audience to the 1940s, before television, when families used to gather around the wireless to listen to their favourite drama with live sound effects.

"We have been talking about doing a live radio play for many years”, said director Ian Westley.

Lyn Morgan and Lorraine Philips behind the scenes. Contributed

"But we have never managed to find the right script. I was handed It's a Wonderful Life: A live radio play late last year and decided this would be perfect”.

The play features five actors and two sound effects (foley) artists and tells the story of the 1946 Jimmy Stewart classic film, It's a Wonderful Life.

"Finding all of the props to make the sound effects on stage has been interesting,” Mr Westley said.

"Some of our props have been donated, but Lifeline etc have also done well from this production.”

It's a Wonderful Life will be at Yeppoon Little Theatre next moth. Contributed

It's a wonderful life

A live radio play

Yeppoon Little Theatre, 64 William Street, Yeppoon

April 5, 6, 12 and 13, 7:30pm, 2pm matinee on Sunday April 7th.

Tickets www.yeppoonlittletheatre.org.au or phone 0437 491 990