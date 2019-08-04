Aufaga-Toomaga keeps Capras in clash against ladder leaders

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras were steeling themselves ahead of their Round 19 Intrust Super Cup clash against competition leaders, Sunshine Coast Falcons, on Saturday afternoon.

It was destined to be a tough game, particularly considering Capras' bottom placement on the ladder and quite a few rungs between them.

Despite a determination to tackle their host opponents' attacking strength with a focus around defence, the Capras fell short once more and were defeated 44-12 at Sunshine Coast stadium.

BJ Aufaga-Toomaga kept the CQ side in the game, scoring all 12 of Capras' points with two tries and two conversions.

After a mistake by the Falcons, Capras seized the opportunity and Aufaga-Toomaga nabbed a grubber to score Capras' first try in the 19th minute and then followed with a conversion.

After possession domination and mistakes, including handling errors, from both sides, opportunities for tries were lost by both teams.

Defensively, Capras let themselves down in the second half of the first 40 minutes, with Falcons taking advantage of a hole in their line and scoring in the final minutes of the first half.

Capras' Eddy Pettybourne was sent off the field for 10 minutes in the second half for dissent, and the Capras closed the game with a try to Aufaga-Toomaga in the 78th minute.

Rd 19 Result