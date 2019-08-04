Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras' BJ Aufaga Toomaga with the ball
RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras' BJ Aufaga Toomaga with the ball Jann Houley
News

Aufaga-Toomaga keeps Capras in clash against ladder leaders

Steph Allen
by
4th Aug 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras were steeling themselves ahead of their Round 19 Intrust Super Cup clash against competition leaders, Sunshine Coast Falcons, on Saturday afternoon.

It was destined to be a tough game, particularly considering Capras' bottom placement on the ladder and quite a few rungs between them.

Despite a determination to tackle their host opponents' attacking strength with a focus around defence, the Capras fell short once more and were defeated 44-12 at Sunshine Coast stadium.

BJ Aufaga-Toomaga kept the CQ side in the game, scoring all 12 of Capras' points with two tries and two conversions.

After a mistake by the Falcons, Capras seized the opportunity and Aufaga-Toomaga nabbed a grubber to score Capras' first try in the 19th minute and then followed with a conversion.

After possession domination and mistakes, including handling errors, from both sides, opportunities for tries were lost by both teams.

Defensively, Capras let themselves down in the second half of the first 40 minutes, with Falcons taking advantage of a hole in their line and scoring in the final minutes of the first half.

Capras' Eddy Pettybourne was sent off the field for 10 minutes in the second half for dissent, and the Capras closed the game with a try to Aufaga-Toomaga in the 78th minute.

Rd 19 Result

  • Sunshine Coast Falcons 44 - 12 CQ Capras
  • Capras play Townsville Blackhawks at Browne Park next Saturday at 6pm.
central queensland capras cq capras intrust super cup qrl sunshine coast falcons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman stalked by customer over two months

    premium_icon Woman stalked by customer over two months

    Crime She no longer answered calls at work from private numbers as a result.

    NITELIFE: Rocky's party people hit the town

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Rocky's party people hit the town

    News GALLERY: Check out all the pictures from this weekend

    Queensland flu death toll rockets to 83

    premium_icon Queensland flu death toll rockets to 83

    Health A teen who had the virus has described it as “intensely scary” .