Aurizon apprentices are facing an uncertain future

WHAT A difference six months makes.

In December last year, Kelly Dorrington was on top of the world collecting her an award at Aurizon's prestigious national awards in Brisbane for Fabrication Apprentice of the Year.

Fabrication Apprentice of the Year Kelly Dorrington Aurizon

Kelly's project eliminated workplace safety hazards through a process to systematically quarantine faulty or broken equipment.

When Aurizon announced last month its plan to shut down of their Rockhampton rollingstock workshop, Kelly, along with many other young Aurizon apprentices were left high and dry, facing an uncertain future.

Brendan O'Connor on Aurizon in Rocky: Labor spokesperson for Employment, Brendan O'Connor talks about Aurizon's decision to close the Rockhampton railway workshops.

Today Kelly was among the apprentices milling around the front of Aurizon's Bolsolver Street workshop confiding with Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt about their plight.

Senator Murray Watt in Rockhampton to talk to Aurizon apprentices. Chris Ison ROK190717caurizon3

One apprentice said they'd been kept in the dark about their futures right up until a meeting on Tuesday, unsure if they would be able to complete their apprenticeships.

"Obviously now, push comes to shove, I have to finish up my time and move on quicker than I hoped,” she said.

"I'd rather finish before the gate shuts. I'm in more of a controlled situation.”

Kelly, 28, who was into the third year of her apprenticeship, said she planned to accelerate her training to complete her training six months early before her employment was terminated within the next 12 months.

With no job to go to, Kelly was unsure where she would go after she finished up but she hoped to find work in the mines.

She expressed her dismay for her peers who were nowhere near completing their apprenticeships.

"I feel bad for them, it's inconvenient, it's definitely a bump in the road for them,” Kelly said.

"Some (apprentices) might transfer, some might finish, but they'll work it out.”

Kelly said it would be good if there was an increased emphasis on education support for the outgoing apprentices to get through their work before the closure.

"If they want it done quicker, they'd need to sent us elsewhere so that we could get all the competencies we'd need to finish.”

Mr O'Connor and Senator Watt slammed Aurizon's treatment of the apprentices saying they were lobbying hard with Aurizon to reverse their decision and to back down on their move towards labour hire, casual and contract workers.

Opposition spokesperson for Employement Brendan O'Connor in Rockhampton to talk to Aurizon apprentices. Chris Ison ROK190717caurizon1

"There are far too many big employers across Central Queensland who are not doing the right thing by their work force who are looking for easy ways to get rid of their permanent workforce and replace it with insecure work. It's got to stop,” Senator Watt said.

Minister O'Connor blamed a decision by Fair Work Commission to terminate the worker's enterprise agreement undermining the employment conditions and bargaining strength of workers and the unions representing them.