Aurizon claims 60 Rockhampton jobs at risk if sale blocked

Aurizon claim if the sale of its intermodal business is blocked, Rockhampton jobs at risk.

RAIL company Aurizon says between 50 and 60 Rockhampton jobs are at risk if the sale of its intermodal business is not approved.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is concerned Aurizon's planned sale of its Queensland intermodal business would give Pacific National a stranglehold on freight haulage in the region.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said the proposed sale to a consortium of Pacific National and Linfox would make Pacific National

the only operator of its

kind to and from the

Far North Queensland region.

"We are concerned the proposed acquisitions would lead to increased prices and reduced service for freight hauled between Brisbane and Far North Queensland," Mr Sims said in a statement of issues released

yesterday.

Aurizon said intermodal terminals across Queensland, including Rockhampton, would be closed if the sale was blocked.

However, the company said jobs would be transferred as part of the sale contract were it to be approved.