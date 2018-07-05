Aurizon 'clueless' about managing skilled workforce

JOBS LOST: Aurizon employees with the last wagons to be overhauled at the Rockhampton workshops.

SO, Aurizon has managed to destroy a Rockhampton facility which has provided employment to thousands, while supporting countless families over the years, and operating profitably at the same time.

I spent 46 years with Queensland Rail, most of them in the workshops, and never ceased to be amazed at the range of skills available, and the fact they could make and repair anything and everything used in the rail industry, or the housing industry, or in industry generally, to high-quality standards.

It takes a special expertise to operate a rail system and the skills required are not readily available in the broad community.

Aurizon could not, and cannot, grasp the fact you need to really look after the people with that expertise.

You entirely depend upon them for a productive and profitable operation.

Aurizon has demonstrated it hasn't a clue in how to manage and support a workforce, transforming a loyal enthusiastic skilled body of people into a resentful, unwilling, and probably unproductive group.

After the sacking of these highly skilled workers, don't hold your breath waiting for 200 administrative jobs to occupy the QR administrative building either.

And the way Aurizon is now carrying on about maintenance schedules in the coal traffic indicates they are clueless in this area as well.

When you witness a board only interested in the "bottom line”, and with obviously no idea how to run and maintain a railway system, you can bet with certainty it is only a matter of time before they start pleading for the Queensland Government to take the rail operations off their hands. I cannot condemn Aurizon strongly enough and I am sure all railworkers and their families, past and present, will endorse my thoughts.

Alan Bambrick

North Rockhampton