Aurizon job losses 'sad day' for region: Lauga

THE LOSS of hundreds of Aurizon jobs in Rockhampton is a "sad day for Central Queensland and the families hit by the job losses”, Keppel Brittany Lauga MP said today.

"This is also a day that whilst Aurizon chose to sack hundreds of local workers, many of whom have worked in the workshop for decades, their share price is the highest ever,” she said.

"It's also ironic that Aurizon is choosing to sack workers in Rockhampton, despite the significant volume of coal being transported through our region and the important role Aurizon workers at the Rockhampton workshop plays in the business.”

Mrs Lauga is afternoon flying home from Parliamentary committee duties in North Queensland in a bid to work through ways the Palaszczuk Government can support Aurizon's local employees and their families.