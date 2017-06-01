23°
Aurizon kicks Rocky in the guts: Mayor

1st Jun 2017 5:45 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has labelled today's announcement from Aurizon to close its railway workshops in Rockhampton as a kick in the guts.
ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has labelled today's announcement from Aurizon to close its railway workshops in Rockhampton as a kick in the guts.

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has labelled today's announcement from Aurizon to close its railway workshops in Rockhampton as a kick in the guts.

She said the community has steadfastly supported Aurizon over the years.

"I'm appalled at this decision, appalled that the second oldest rail centre in the state has been treated so badly,” Mayor Strelow said.

"We have been heart and soul a railway town and we have been sold out and betrayed by a company that grew on the back of our working families.

"The Adani Carmichael Project is of ever increasing importance for the Rockhampton Region, the immediate jobs that this will create on a long term basis is exactly what the affected workforce needs right now. The ability to not only continue to work in the sector of their choice, but also branch out into new areas of professional development provides ongoing opportunities for the workforce.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon job cuts margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

BREAKING: 'Aurizon are absolutely s***ting on Rockhampton'

“If Rockhampton think they are doing it tough now, they have not seen nothing yet."

Byrne condemns Aurizon over mass CQ job cuts

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne slams Aurizon's decision to cut jobs across Central Queensland.

This is a massive slap in the face to the people of CQ - Byrne

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!