Aurizon pitches Rocky workshop unit blocks minutes after mass sackings

MINUTES after Aurizon axed hundreds of Central Queensland workers, the rail giant proposed the Rockhampton workshop be developed into a bunch of units, according to an MP.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has launched an offensive the company, and vowed "over her dead body” will the site become a real estate development.

Her stance was penned in a lengthy, passionate letter, which also expressed disappointment over Aurizon's plans to sack 180 workers at the Rockhampton workshop and put up to 40 train drivers at Stanwell on contract.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga at the 2nd HEY YOUth summit held in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK040517cyouth4

Mrs Lauga also called out Aurizon for not giving her "so much as a phone call” ahead of the June 1 announcement, despite the LNP receiving a full briefing in Canberra.

An Aurizon spokesperson responded that while a number of Federal and State representatives were briefed, "our priority was communicating with our affected workers”.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow also came to battle yesterday, and backed Mrs Lauga's claim Aurizon "made very clear” to her several years ago they saw Rockhampton as a "strategic hub” and a "centrepiece” for its future operations.

Mrs Lauga questioned what had since changed, why the community and workers had been targeted and how they had the audacity to strip the state-of-the-art technology and thousands of years combined experience from the workshops.

Aurizon workshops on Bolsover Street. Allan Reinikka ROK010617aaurizon

"I am still bewildered that the Aurizon spokesperson, only a matter of minutes after announcing hundreds of local workers would lose their jobs, had the audacity to suggest the workshop site be converted to a real estate development,” Mrs Lauga said.

"What a huge waste of talent and a massive waste of past capital investment at the workshops.

"Over my dead body will Aurizon be permitted to turn this site into a bunch of units.

"Aurizon must consider alternative uses of this site and not a real estate development.”

When asked directly if the company planned to convert the Rockhampton workshop site into a real estate development, a spokesperson responded:

"On 1 June this year, Aurizon announced the phased closure of the workshops by the end of 2018.

"In that announcement, Aurizon advised that it planned to work with community representatives on future redevelopment opportunities to create a valuable community asset for Rockhampton.

"This remains an active consideration and we hope to work constructively with community representatives in the future.”

But Cr Strelow is far from backing down, saying she doesn't consider the "battle with Aurizon to be over by a long shot”.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

"Their appalling short-term thinking is a massive lesson to Government that a private Board will never take the interest of Australia or its communities to heart,” she said.

"Each member of that Board bears personal responsibility for inflicting body blows to a proud city which helped build the institution they are now destroying.”

Aurizon said it will continue to have a large presence in the region with more than 650 employees across its various businesses, and 2,000 employees across CQ.