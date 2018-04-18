Aurizon pushes ahead with plans to roll out of Rocky

Auizon workers at a rally where Senator Kim Carr addressing Aurizon rail workers outside the Bolsover Street depot in Rockhampton.

THE Rail Tram And Bus Union has accused Aurizon of being premature in pushing ahead with its Rockhampton Workshop closure plans while local maintenance work remained unfinished.

An Aurizon spokesperson confirmed yesterday the company had commenced the next phase of the staged closure of the Rockhampton Workshops.

"Aurizon commenced consultation with employees yesterday on the proposed closure of the wagon shop and the remaining portion of the wheel shop,” the spokesperson said.

"There is a total of 73 roles that are affected by these changes.

"It is proposed these shops close by June 30, allowing machinery and facilities to be de-commissioned by December 2018 as the site is prepared for reuse or redevelopment.”

Twenty one employees would remain on the site through to December.

"The consultation also includes the proposed outsourcing of the coal wagon overhaul program currently performed at Rockhampton,” they said.

"This will cover the interim period through to mid-2019 when a new purpose-built facility is due to be commissioned at Aurizon's coal rail operations complex at Sarina.”

Aurizon has helped impacted employees to look at options, including retraining and redeployment, before redundancy is considered.

"To date, 22 Rockhampton Workshop employees impacted by the closure have taken up new roles in Aurizon,” the spokesperson said.

"All 10 apprenticeships (in place at June 2017) will be completed by mid-2018 or otherwise completed at other facilities. Aurizon continues to engage with representatives of government and business on options for future use of the site.”

Aurizon said it would continue to have a large presence in the Rockhampton region following the closure of the workshops, with more than 650 employees across various Aurizon businesses and a total of 2000 employees in Central Queensland. "In September 2017, Aurizon announced a $6.4 million refurbishment of its Administration Building in Rockhampton. Works are on schedule for completion in June 2018,” they said.

Branch organiser central district of the Rail Tram And Bus Union, Craig Allen, had hoped the remaining workers would be kept on to finish the job. "The final determination to close the workshops at the end of June, ends an era for our community and is yet another kick in the guts for the 73 workers remaining at the site,” Mr Allen said.

"Currently and into the foreseeable future there remains work for the remaining workers at the iconic workshops with over 200 coal wagons requiring complete overhauls.

"It was only recently that workers changed their rosters to increase productivity to meet the challenge of the coal wagon overhaul program and they get rewarded by Aurizon, by contracting this work out.”

He said his union would continue to lobby for this work to be done locally at a meeting with Aurizon today at 1pm.