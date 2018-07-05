AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

Of all the stories that emerged from Aurizon's closure of the Rockhampton rail maintenance yards last week, maybe none is more heartbreaking than that of 31-year-old Natalie Dray. Here she tells her story in her own words.

FOR the past 13 years I've had the honour and privilege of working at one of the most historic workshops in all of Queensland, the railway workshops, until May of 2017 when my heart was shattered by corporate greed.

I was just made redundant and had one year left at the job that I love most. This decision was made purely by corporate greed that is slowly increasing the economic gap between the mega rich and the working class. For over 100 years the workshops have helped this state become what it is.

I must admit privatisation did not help Queensland Rail which in turn had led me to the predicament that I'm in today.

For people that do not know me I have Autism. I was once told when in school that being autistic I was never meant to succeed in life and was destined to a life of welfare and living under the care of my parents, but due to hard work from my parents and a few dedicated teachers I was able to obtain an apprenticeship in boiler making at Queensland Rail.

When I told my mother, she was so happy her first words to me "that is one less to thing to worry about”. During my apprenticeship I was exposed extensively to the rail industry plus working in some of the oldest buildings in Rockhampton was a treat in itself I was lucky enough to see the turnstile work which was keen interest to me.

In 2009 I had the chance to learn shunting, from my first week shunting out in the rail yard I was hooked I loved it! So, for the past 13 years that has been my life welding wagons and shunting and working with my friends I was happy, I could sleep soundly at night without a care in the world.

Since Mike Carter made his announcement having the thought in the back of my head knowing that on 29/06/2018 that I was no longer going to do the job I love, my parents were devastated and worried about my future.

For someone who has Autism it's hard to find a job that just clicks with you and as much as I like to think employers believe in diversity it's still not evident in the workplaces today, this past year I've been living in a nightmare which I feel is only going to get worse.

This closure has affected my mental health, I'm now scared that I'm never going to find stable employment which is the best for someone with Autism because I like to plan things right down to T.

All I'm hoping that someone out gives me another chance to do something that I love to do and to move on with my life, Queensland Rail gave me a chance while Aurizon took that away from me.

Natalie Dray