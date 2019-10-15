Menu
Approved plans for a service to the built on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere. The site is owned by Aurizon who use it for storage for the railway line.
Aurizon to build roadhouse

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
A ROADHOUSE has been approved for Gracemere.

The service station and truck stop development will have six bowsers to allow 12 cars to fuel at once and five bowsers for heavy vehicles/trucks.

The building has an area of 410m2 shop floor area with 360m2 for the shop area and 120m2 for the food seating.

There would be 46 carparking spaces on site, including one for people with disabilities and six designated staff bays.

There will be three parking spaces for caravans to the west of the service station and three truck and eight parking spaces for road trains in the truck stop area at the rear and on the eastern side of the service station site.

The facility at 715 Capricorn Hwy, just down from Gracemere Shoppingworld and 5.7kms south-west of Rockhampton was approved by Rockhampton Regional Council last month.

The developers of the facility are the owners of the land Aurizon Property Pty Ltd as the Blackwater System rail line is bound to the south of the site.

The site is 2.637ha and is used for ancillary rail purposes and storage of rail inventory and equipment.

The lot itself is a fully developed industrial lot with multiple structures of a mix of paved and gravel handstand areas.

The service station is expected to cater predominantly for passing traffic.

The application was first submitted in April this year following two pre-lodgement meetings with council officers and both Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning and the Department of Transport and Main Roads in December 2018 and January 2019.

The report states the Capricorn Highway is 575km long and links Rockhampton with western Queensland and the Central Highlands.

In the subject site of the approved service station, the highway speed limit is 80km/h.

The road is approved for B-doubles and Aurizon is in talks with DTMR to extend the approved type 1 road train route by 390m from the current end point at CQLX (Gracemere Saleyards).

Vehicles would enter through the existing access intersection on the Capricorn Highway.

