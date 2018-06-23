Aurizon worker sues for injury damages

A ROCKHAMPTON boiler maker has lost the ability to carry out his job for the rest of his life after tripping over a hazard at work and injuring his right shoulder, an injury claim alleges.

Anthony Leighton Butler, 58, was working in Aurizon's Rockhampton workshops when the accident happened on January 22, 2016 about 10.30am. Mr Butler had been talking with his supervisor when he spun around to return to his workstation and tripped on a 15kg wooden block that had been left on the concrete floor by an unknown staff member.

Maurice Blackburn filed a workers' compensation claim in April with the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on behalf of Mr Butler seeking damages totalling $434,187.49 from Aurizon.

"As a result of the injury the plaintiff is permanently unfit to perform the full duties of his position with Aurizon and his trade as a boilermaker/welder,” court claim documents state.

"His ability to maintain employment in the future will be dependent on his tolerance of pain and the empathy of his future employers.”

Aurizon is in the process of a rolled-out closure of the Rockhampton shops with the second stage shops to close by June 30, allowing machinery and facilities to be de-commissioned by December as the site is prepared for reuse or redevelopment.

The court claim stated Mr Butler, at the time the claim was filed, had not been offered employment following the closure.

Mr Butler continued to work with Aurizon following the accident and initial medical recovery period. The matter has yet to be heard in court.