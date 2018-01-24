Menu
Aus Day stinker: CQ town hall plans wiped as virus strikes

Toilet sign.
Toilet sign. Rob Williams
Shayla Bulloch
by

AN OUTBREAK of gastro infecting Emerald residents has forced the town's Australia Day celebrations to be moved to a different location.

A number of people were hospitalised over the last week after presenting to Emerald Hospital with symptoms of gastroenteritis after attending a function at the Emerald Town Hall last Friday.

Central Highlands Regional Council made the decision to move the event from the town hall to McIndoe Park Function Centre as the investigation into the cause of the outbreak was ongoing.

Central Queensland Public Health Unit (CQPHU) started an investigation on Monday, which was expected to take a couple of days.

The town hall was currently being sterilised and will remain out of service until further notice.

Both faeces and vomit are infectious, therefore it is important to use good hand washing and other hygiene practices at home.

It was recommended that any contaminated areas are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected immediately after an episode of illness by using a bleach-based household cleaner.

Anyone that attended last week's function or feels unwell with gastro symptoms was urged to see a doctor.

Individuals affected by the illness should stay at home until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped because transmission is still possible during this time.

Particular care should be taken by individuals employed in high risk of contamination areas such as childcare centres and schools.

