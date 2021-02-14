Aus Open rocked as player tests positive for COVID

Greece ATP Cup player Michail Pervolarakis has revealed he's tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling from Australia to South Africa.

He flew out of Melbourne Airport on February 9 - the same day a person infected with coronavirus worked at Brunetti cafe in Terminal 4, sparking the latest coronavirus lockdown.

The Herald Sun understands Pervolarakis was tested in Melbourne on Monday and received a negative result on Tuesday.

But Pervolarakis flew out of a different terminal on a Qatar Airways flight.

He flew out of Melbourne on Tuesday evening on a flight to Doha, stopping there before continuing to Johannesburg.

Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis during a press conference prior to the ATP CUP. Picture: Fiona Hamilton

Tennis Australia confirmed to the Herald Sun that the 24-year-old tested negative for the coronavirus on February 9 before he left Melbourne.

The case has cast a shadow over the future of the Australian Open and last night the state government would not comment on the development when informed by the Sunday Herald Sun.

Pervolarakis's teammates in the ATP Cup included world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is into the last 16 at the Australian Open.

In a late-night message on social media Pervolarakis posted: "After a 24-plus hour travel day from Australia to South Africa I've been diagnosed positive to COVID-19.

"I am completely asymptomatic at the moment and will have to quarantine in an isolation facility in Potchefstroom. He updated his Instagram a couple of hours later, saying: "Just to clarify a few things … got tested negative in Melbourne before leaving and the nurse said that I most likely got it on the plane or on my stop in Doha".

"I am not a person that complains but I feel that I need to express my disappointment with the conditions we are in."

A smiling Pervolarakis was photographed by the Herald Sun on February 1 with ATP teammates Stefanos Tsitsipas, Markos Kalovelonis and Petros Tsitsipas at Melbourne's Greek restaurant, Stalictites, in Lonsdale Street.

Pervolarakis' last match in Melbourne was on Friday, February 5.

He lost both of his singles matches against Australia's John Millman and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta at Melbourne Park.

Tennis player Michail Pervolarakis announces he has tested positive to COVID-19 on Instagram.

The Victorian Department of Health's website says the COVID-19 incubation time ranges from one to 14 days.

The virus has " a median incubation period of five to six days" the website says.

An infected person worked at Brunetti cafe in Melbourne Airport on February 9.

The cafe is listed on the Victorian Health Department's exposure sites website.

It has been declared a Tier 1 exposure site, meaning anyone who was there during the exposure period must get a test and isolate for 14 days.

The exposure time is listed as from 4.45am to 1.15pm on February 9.

It's feared many people could have been exposed to the virus at the airport that day before flying interstate and abroad.

Originally published as Aus Open rocked as player tests positive for COVID