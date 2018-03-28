The Aussie actor starring opposite Oprah Winfrey

AN ALL-star has has been assembled for Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, and there's a fresh-faced Aussie amongst them.

Brisbane actor Levi Miller stars opposite Oprah Winfrey, Reece Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine in the big-screen adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's award-winnng teen sci-fi novel.

The visually extravagant film - featuring eye-catching costumes by Oscar-nominee Paco Delgado - follows teen Meg Murry, who goes in search of her missing scientists father with the help of three celestial beings.

Oprah Winfrey in a scene from the movie A Wrinkle in Time. Atsushi Nishijima

Meg is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth and just wanting to fit in. But what makes her not so typical is the fact that she's the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, and that she is intelligent and uniquely gifted.

Miller, best known for his starring roles in Red Dog: True Blue, Pan and Jasper Jones, plays Meg's classmate Calvin.

Together with Meg's younger brother Charles Wallace, they meet Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who (Winfrey, Witherspoon and Kaling) who have journeyed to Earth to help search for Meg's father (Pine).

Storm Reid, Deric McCabe and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie A Wrinkle in Time. Atsushi Nishijima

Travelling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront an evil force.

To make it back home, Meg must harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness rapidly enveloping the universe.

Meeting and working with Winfrey was a dream come true for Miller, 15, who idolised the actress and media mogul growing up.

"When I was younger I was really inspired by her," he told Teen Vogue.

"In an interview I did when I was 11 I was talking about how I wanted to meet her and (now) years later I've been able to have dinner with her and talk to her. When you meet someone you've looked up to for so long it's weird.

"You're speaking to them and it's surreal because they're such normal, down-to-earth people."

A Wrinkle in Time opens in cinemas tomorrow.