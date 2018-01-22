Aussie, aussie, aussie: What's happening around the region

Back L-R Abbey Van Der Werff (14) and Stephanie Lowcock (15), Front L-R Zoey Caroline (14), and Rose Visallli (16) at the Great Australia Day Beach Party in Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Back L-R Abbey Van Der Werff (14) and Stephanie Lowcock (15), Front L-R Zoey Caroline (14), and Rose Visallli (16) at the Great Australia Day Beach Party in Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK260116cbeachmirror

YEPPOON BEACH PARTY

FINAL countdowns are in full-swing for this year's Great Australia Day Beach Party in Yeppoon.

Cap Coast Community Events Association say this event, held on Friday, will be another fun-filled day of community celebrations and family entertainment for the region.

Activities will kick-off from 7am with a family fun-run organised by Cap Coast Runners.

L-R Owen (2) and Kristin Harris at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day. Chris Ison ROK260117cozday6

Market stalls, arts and crafts, rides and amusement warm-up from 8am and the main stage will showcase talented acts all day from 11am.

This year's variety stage programme is an absolute 'kracker' and guaranteed to keep everyone entertained with a showcase of regional and national talent.

George, Basil and Christian Psarakos with last years winning sand scultpture in the open division at the Australia Day activities in Yeppoon. Photo Trish Bowman / Capricorn Coast Mirror Trish Bowman

Dancers, bands, bush poets, kids shows, magicians, beach fashions and comedy performers are a part of the virtual kaleidoscope of fun and entertainment.

WHAT NOT TO MISS

11am - Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition

- Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition 11.35am- Katherine's Academy of Dance and Arts

Katherine's Academy of Dance and Arts 12.30pm- Country Music Group

Country Music Group 1.45pm- Aussie Cheer and Dance

Aussie Cheer and Dance 2.50pm - Kids Magic with Sam Angelico

- Kids Magic with Sam Angelico 3.20pm- Kookaburra Call Competition

Kookaburra Call Competition 3.50pm- LA Models Beach Fashions

LA Models Beach Fashions 4.20pm- Ice Cream Licking competitions

Ice Cream Licking competitions 6.25pm- Tamara's Pole Dancers

Full programme at www.greataustraliadaybeachparty.com.au

The headline act this year is Australian comedy sensation, Tripod.

Melbourne music comedy veterans Tripod will perform at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre next Thursday, August 4. Contributed Contributed

Their unique and quirky comic style juggles comedy, music and narrative into an always hilarious performance.

Tripod has won national and international recognitions for their talents and is a 'must-see' performance that will have everyone in stitches.

The traditional beach games and on-water activities will be another major feature on the day.

Activities include Keppel Bay Sailing Club's fun races and open day, Coast Guard display and CCYC fleet sail-past.

L-R Sam and Justice (7) Burnell at the Great Australia Day Beach Party at Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK260117cozday1

The Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition is giving away $1000 in cash and other prizes.

The Morning Bulletin Bare Bottom Boat Regatta and beach game fun for all ages start from 1pm.

The day will conclude around 8pm with the JRT fireworks finale.

ROCKHAMPTON GREAT AUSTRALIAN BITES

SOAKING up the summer sun and listening to home grown music along the Rockhampton river-front will be the ultimate scene for the city's Australia Day celebrations.

Rockhampton Regional Council have succeeded in attracting the national event, Great Australian Bites, for this Friday's Australia Day against the backdrop of heritage landmarks and Fitzroy River.

Rockhampton Region Acting Mayor Councillor Cherie Rutherford said she is thrilled council would be able to put on a show for locals to celebrate our national day, which has been funded by Queensland Government's Department of Premier and Cabinet.

"This is the perfect time of year to enjoy outdoor dining and music with friends and family, and we are pleased that Rockhampton has been chosen as one of the four locations in the state awarded $18,000 to throw a Great Australian Bites celebration,” she said.

"This funding will significantly help us put on a fantastic event for locals.”

Cr Rutherford said in the coming years, more events like these could be popping up around the region as a result of tourism efforts.

She announced Mount Morgan Rotary Club, Gracemere Lions Club, Friends of the Heritage Village and the Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds Inc would received a share in a $15,000 Australia Day Grant, helping these organisations throw their annual celebrations.

Great Australian Bites

Time: 4.30pm - 9.30pm

Date: 26 January 2018

Location: William and Quay Streets

Cost: FREE

ROCKHAMPTON HERITAGE VILLAGE MARKETS

LET the kids' imaginations go wild as one of Rockhampton's entertainers take the stage to celebrate all things Australian this long weekend.

Popular children's entertainers The Kangagang will perform at the Rockhampton Heritage Village's markets on Sunday with their uniquely colourful and interactive show.

Both entertaining and educational, The Kangagang sing songs about the unique Australian animals and the Aussie way of life, firing up the imaginations of both young and old.

The Kangagang will be performing at the Heritage Village on Australia Day long weekend. Contributed

The Kangagang are part of a morning of heritage-inspired fun and entertainment including heritage displays and rides, a huge range of market stalls, rides for the kids and more all thanks to assistance from the Rockhampton Regional Council's Australia Day Community Events Fund.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Communities Committee, Cr Rose Swadling encouraged people to come along.

"This is great event to bring the whole family to,” she said.

"As well as an opportunity to inspect the heritage displays, there are also some really fun things happening, not the least of which is The Kangagang, who are sure to entertain and amuse young and old alike with their Aussie themed show of fun and music.”

Kangagang will perform shows at 9.30am and 11.30am at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Admission is $2 and under 14s are free.