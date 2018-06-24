Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Rugby League

Jet mocked over Origin show

24th Jun 2018 8:30 PM

AUSSIE rock band Jet was the butt of plenty of jokes as it performed to a packed ANZ Stadium before kick-off in Origin II.

Frontman Nic Cester belted out the words to Jet's famous hit Are You Gonna Be My Girl - which was released 15 years ago in 2003.

Social media had a field day, mocking the fact the last time NSW had a hold over Queensland on the field was about the time that single hit the charts.

Perhaps somewhat unfairly, plenty of footy fans had a laugh at Jet's expense, claiming to have forgotten the Aussie rockers were still around.

Twitter users also had a dig at the musicians for playing a song from 15 years ago as they questioned whether the band had any other songs in its repertoire.

For what it's worth, we reckon Jet did a bang-up job. Are You Gonna Be My Girl is an oldie but a goodie - and the classics are classics for a reason.

Related Items

band jet performance social media state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Mt Morgan's talent shines bright at new festival

    Mt Morgan's talent shines bright at new festival

    News The inaugural festival boasted live music during the day plus stalls, demonstrations and workshops.

    Rockets suffer heavy loss on home floor

    premium_icon Rockets suffer heavy loss on home floor

    Sport Coach Tweedy: 'We just couldn't stem the flow'

    Wet weather to pour from Capricornia skies

    Wet weather to pour from Capricornia skies

    News Showers to hit region on Tuesday and Wednesday

    I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    premium_icon I'd love to coach the Qld women again: Hetherington

    Sport Maroons go down fighting in inaugural women's State of Origin

    Local Partners