Aussie beer lovers cop another tax hike

AUSSIE beer lovers are paying double the tax than their New Zealand counterparts, and it is about to get worse.

A new report released ­yesterday by economist and emeritus professor Kym ­Anderson has revealed that Australians pay the ­fourth-highest beer tax in the world.

When compared to other advanced industrial countries, Aussies pay nearly double that New Zealanders do at $1.26 per litre of alcohol, while in the US, Canada and France they pay about 30 to 50 cents less in tax than us.

But in even worse news for those who love a frothy, it looks like that gap is about to increase.

The price is set to rise because of another tax hike which took place on February 3, ­resulting in Australians having to pay $2.26 per litre of alcohol.

The increase is due to an automatic CPI increase every six months during February and August.

Brewers Association of Australia chief executive ­officer Brett Heffernan voiced his frustrations over the ­continuous inflation, concerned about the ramifications it could have for Australian brewers and their consumers.

“It’s getting to the point that having a beer with your mates is beyond the reach of ordinary Australians.

“By far the biggest cost in the price of a typical Australian beer is tax.

“It’s not the ingredients, production costs, advertising, transport or even retail ­overheads and profits.

“It’s Australian Government tax.”

Mr Heffernan also claimed most customers were not aware that they were being ripped off continuously or by so much, noting that 42 per cent of a typical $52 carton would see nearly $22 in the taxman’s pocket.

“Beer tax has been going up every six months for the last 35 years.

“This latest slug is the 71st consecutive hike,” he said.

Freezing the six-monthly CPI increases is not the answer though, he claimed, as it will only lock in the unreasonably high tax Australians are already paying.

“The rate of beer tax needs to be addressed if punters are to get genuine relief.”