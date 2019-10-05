Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
News

Aussie bloggers released from Iran jail

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2019 1:14 PM

AUSTRALIAN bloggers Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been released from jail in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has announced.

"The ordeal that they have been through is now over," she said.

Ms Payne added that all criminal charges had been dropped and that the couple will be heading back to Australia to be reunited with their families.

The couple went missing around three months ago. The travel bloggers from Perth had been locked up for reportedly flying a drone, used to capture footage for their popular videos.

Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.

The pair left Perth in July 2017 in a Toyota LandCruiser bound for the UK, planning to travel for two years driving across 36 countries.

"Our biggest motivation behind making the vlogs is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling to countries which get a bad wrap (sic) in the media," they said in a post on crowd-funding platform Patreon.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
aussie tourist bloggers iranian jail

Top Stories

    Country’s best launch into action in Yeppoon

    premium_icon Country’s best launch into action in Yeppoon

    Sport About 145 competitors, ranging in age from nine to 79, will compete in the SKIA National Championships.

    Chopper called to scene after vehicle hits cattle on highway

    premium_icon Chopper called to scene after vehicle hits cattle on highway

    News The flight medical crew assisted paramedics on the ground.

    A fine selection of wine for us

    premium_icon A fine selection of wine for us

    News GREG Cooley Wines will appear at Headricks Lane this month for a special long...

    Our hottest gossip

    premium_icon Our hottest gossip

    News CHECK out our batch of hottest gossip from across the region.