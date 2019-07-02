Aussie cashes in with Wimbledon win

Boom Aussie youngster Alexei Popyrin has signed autographs and posed for selfies after living up to the hype with a spectacular Wimbledon debut.

The 19-year-old qualifier rolled Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 6-2, sealing victory with a four-ace flourish in the final game to secure a top-100 ranking and a minimum payday of $130,000.

But the quietly-spoken baseliner is far from finished.

Alexei Popyrin of Australia celebrates victory against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images



"I give myself a decent shot against anybody, honestly," he said.

"If not, if you don't give yourself a decent shot, then why are you even out there?

"I honestly haven't seen much of him (Medvedev) on grass but obviously he's a top-10 player so he's definitely going to be really, really tough.

"He's solid from the back and he's got a good serve, slice on his serve also.

"I'm going to go back and chill with my team and we'll see."

The crowds flocked 19 year old Alexei Popyrin after his maiden #Wimbledon victory. A game style full of X factor - Alexei will only gain popularity amongst fans. pic.twitter.com/5QW1KVFMxc — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) July 1, 2019

Watched by Pat Cash, who has been co-opted in as specialist coach during the grass court season, Popyrin overwhelmed former world No 10 Carreno Busta with 56 winners and only 25 unforced errors.

In a display of sustained aggression and crafty defence, Popyrin landed 15 aces and lost only seven points on his first serve.

The performance is all the more remarkable for the fact he had never played at Wimbledon after bypassing the grass court swing for the past three years.

Alexei Popyrin at full stretch against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Popyrin is now provisionally ranked No 88 in the world - the third-youngest player in the top 100 behind Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (18) and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic (19).

Popyrin, who is based in Spain after starting his tennis education with Kim Warwick in Sydney, won the French Open junior title in 2017.

He is only the fifth Australian to manage the feat along with Ken Rosewall, Roy Emerson, John Newcombe and Phil Dent.

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED ON DAY ONE

Women

Daria Gavrilova lost to 8-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 7-5 6-0

Astra Sharma lost to 27-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic beat 29-Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3 6-1

Men

Alexei Popyrin beat Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 6-2

AUSSIES IN ACTION TUESDAY NIGHT

Women

1-Ashleigh Barty v Zheng Saisai (Chi)

Samantha Stosur v 30-Carla Suarez-Navarro (Spa)

Arina Rodionova v Taylor Townsend (US)

Men

25-Alex de Minaur v Marco Cecchinato (Ita)

Nick Kyrgios v Jordan Thompson

John Millman v Hugo Dellien (Bol)

Matthew Ebden v 24-Diego Schwartzman (Arg)

Bernard Tomic v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra)