Queenslander Maverick Antcliff missed out on winning a new Porsche by just a few centimetres in Germany on Sunday.

But a bigger reward could yet await the 28-year-old, who is tied for a share of the lead at the European Open and on the verge of his first European Tour victory.

Antcliff is from Aussie star Jason Day’s old home town of Beaudesert outside Brisbane. He has secured all three of his professional victories on the China tour, performances that helped the world number 213 get to Europe.

His tee shot on the par three 17th went within a couple of rolls of a hole-in-one, which would have won Antcliff a new Porsche.

Missed it by that much... 😰 https://t.co/KKUbTGvao6 — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) June 7, 2021

Antcliff shares the lead at 5-under par with Englishman Matthew Southgate, with just one round remaining at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.

The pair are one shot ahead of a chasing pack.

After finishing runner-up in the Canary Islands last month, the Queenslander said he wouldn’t change anything and hoped that things would go his way.

“I’m just going to keep doing the same. Obviously good golf gets you into good positions,” he said.

“I’m going to keep doing that and good results hopefully happen.”



Originally published as Aussie centimetres away from new Porsche