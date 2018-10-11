Aussie champ to lead local charge at Yaamba

RACE IS ON: CQ Mower Racing Club member Sean Booy, pictured after winning the Australian championship in July, will be in action at the Yaamba track on Sunday.

RACE IS ON: CQ Mower Racing Club member Sean Booy, pictured after winning the Australian championship in July, will be in action at the Yaamba track on Sunday. Diane Essery

MOWER RACING: Reigning Australian outlaw champion Sean Booy will lead the local charge against some of the state's best when competition revs up this weekend.

About 30 racers will hit the Yaamba track on Sunday when the CQ Mower Racing Club hosts Round 7 of the Queensland titles.

They will compete in six classes - outlaw, modified and A, B, C and D-grade. There will be eight heats in each class, culminating in two all-in races.

Booy will be looking to continue the good form that saw him claim his first national title in Maryborough in July.

Club president Wayne Rawlinson said the outlaw class delivered fast and fantastic racing and always "got the crowd on their feet”.

He said Booy would start a firm favourite but could expect a strong challenge from fellow locals Chris Rawlinson and Harley Wallace.

Teenager Slade Rawlinson will be a strong contender in C-grade. Alistair Brightman

Kennedy family members would be serious contenders in A-grade and 14-year-old Slade Rawlinson, who is fast making his way through the ranks, would be a good prospect in C-grade.

Wayne said racers would be looking to secure valuable points in the penultimate round of the Queensland titles.

"We've got racers coming from as far south as the Gold Coast and as far north as Townsville,” he said.

"Fans will be treated to five hours of non-stop action, with everyone going as hard as they can trying to accumulate points and trophies on the day.

"We have a dummy grid so as soon as one race is finished the next one is out and gone.

"The track has just been graded so it's spot on.”

Wayne said there would also be kart racing, with 15 drivers nominated in two classes.

A test and tune will be held from 2pm on Saturday, with racing from 9am on Sunday.

The club will donate some proceeds from race day to drought relief.

Entry is $5, with children under 14 free.