Aussie company to start exploring for gas near Emerald

Maps of new gas exploration areas in Central Queensland, May 2020. Picture: DNRME

AN Australian company will start exploring for gas southeast of Emerald.

It comes after 6700sq km of land in central and southwest Queensland went to tender for gas earlier this month.

Denison Gas will seek gas to supply to Australian-only users from 568sq km of land near Emerald in the Bowen Basin.

Santos will also explore new gas across more than 2000sq km of highly prospective areas between Chinchilla and Roma.

Last week, a leaked document reportedly advised that the gas and manufacturing industries would be the Coalition’s major focus to kickstart the economy post COVID-19.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the activity would help secure Aussie jobs.

“Santos is a proven gas explorer and producer and has been pumping gas in Queensland for the past 50 years,” Dr Lynham said.

“They will be able to use their existing gas infrastructure and plug straight in and get gas to market faster.”

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said onshore investments in gas exploration was good news for regional Queensland.

“We back our resources industry in Queensland, and that means industry and government working together to increase the supply of gas for both domestic and LNG customers while supporting local jobs,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“I thank the Queensland Government for its proactive approach to opening up land for gas exploration, but it is essential that we have stable and reliable regulation for our resources sector to continue to attract the investment that builds our state and delivers for every Queenslander.”