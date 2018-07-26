Aussie council resumes ancestor's land after over a century

Marion Hall said she read an article which said her ancestor's land was being resumed by Woollongong City Council.

MY ANCESTOR Matthew Boyle Devenish Meares was born in Cork, Ireland in 1800.

He was educated by a private tutor and then entered Trinity College in Dublin where he graduated in 1822 with a B.A. - becoming a clergyman of the Church of England and Ireland.

In 1825, he was sent to the colony to cure the souls of Shoalhaven in NSW.

In 1848, he purchased a block of land with his son William Devenish Meares at Cabbage Tree Creek in the Shoalhaven district.

Imagine my surprise when I was sent an article cut out of the Sydney Morning Herald dated October, 18 2016 (168 years later) advising that the Wollongong City Council was resuming this land.

The article stated that the Wollongong City Council proposed to compulsorily acquire part of Cabbage Tree Creek, Balgownie NSW (formerly Merignan Merignara Creek) contained in the Deed of Conveyance Book 14 No: 579 (in the year 1848) said to be in the name of Reverend Matthew Devenish Meares and William Devenish Meares.

Matthew died in 1878 and William in 1903. I wonder how much was owed in Rates to the Wollongong City Council?

Thankfully the Rockhampton Regional Council don't wait this long to recoup their money.