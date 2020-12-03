Aussie country royalty to descend on Gympie Muster

GYMPIE BOUND: Lee Kernaghan is one of the all Aussie star line-up who will be descending on Amamoor State Forest next year for th 40th Gympie Music Muster.

NEXT year will mark the Gympie Muster's 40th year celebrations, but it will be Muster goers who gets the presents as the who's who of Australian music get ready to rock the Festival in the Forest.

You might have been to the Muster before, but you have never seen an all Aussie line up quite like this in one year.

For first timers who love camping and caravanning in the great outdoors, Gympie Music Muster is the perfect festival to visit in 2021.

Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole, Troy Cassar Daley, Graeme Connors, Busby Marou, Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Felicity Urquhart, The Black Sorrows, Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band, Adam Harvey, Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont, Fanny Lums

den, Ash Grunwald, Amber Lawrence, Fiona Boyes, Lloyd Spiegel, Marshall & the Fro are just some of the line up.

Musician Graeme Connors will take to the Gympie Muster stage in August next year.

It will be an incredible, all-Aussie line up, making it definitely the year to 'do' the Gympie Muster.

To coincide with the huge artist announcement, Gympie Muster has put together a special

December ticket price which would make the perfect family Christmas gift to place under any music lovers' tree.

Tickets are now on sale and pre payment plans are available.

The Gympie Music Muster runs from Thursday, August 26 to Sunday, August 29, 2021 and is set in the beautiful Amamoor Creek State Forest.

For one lucky ticket holder the Muster will be extra special because just by purchasing

your four day Gympie Music Muster tickets you will go in the draw to win a one of a kind Muster guitar.

The Black Sorrows will play at next year’s Gympie Muster.

Signed by Australian music stars The McClymonts, Felicity Urquart, Kasey Chambers, James Blundell, Busby Marou, and Troy Cassar Daley, the lucky winner will be the envy of their Muster loving friends.

To gain entry into the exclusive guitar draw you must purchase a four day festival pass ticket by midnight Thursday, December 31, 2020.

To secure your tickets at the best price and go into the draw visit

https://www.muster.com.au/tickets/

The Gympie Music Muster is supported by the Queensland Government via Tourism and Events Queensland and is a feature on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.