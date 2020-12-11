Menu
The trial of Australia’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine has been abruptly halted after patients returned false negative test results for HIV.
Aussie COVID vaccine trials cancelled in major setback

by Sue Dunlevy, Nathan Vass in New York
11th Dec 2020 6:14 AM
The trial of Australia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine has been abruptly halted after patients returned false positive test results for HIV.

A small component of the vaccine's revolutionary molecular clamp platform is derived from the HIV virus that cannot infect people or replicate.

Although it poses no health risk testing in the COVID-19 vaccine trials reportedly showed it could lead to people returning false positive HIV test results, a report in Nine Newspapers said.

It was feared the problem would mean people would not trust the vaccine.

The University has scheduled a media conference for later this morning as the government scrambles to supply alternative sources of vaccine to protect the Australian public.

The UQ vaccine was one of four vaccines the government had ordered.

The Morrison government has reportedly cancelled a $1 billion deal to buy more than 50 million doses of the University of Queensland's potential coronavirus vaccine.

The University of Queensland, in partnership with Australian global biotech company CSL, is cancelling its current clinical trials following the discovery. It reportedly informed the federal government of the development on Monday.

Nine Newspapers reported that sources with knowledge of the current trials said pathology tests had in the past weeks confirmed the positives were in fact false and the health of the participants has not been put at risk.

CSL Limited and the University of Queensland are set to provide an update on the v451 vaccine candidate at 9am AEDT, CSL is understood to be planning to make a statement to the ASX today.

 

Originally published as Aussie COVID vaccine trials cancelled in major setback

