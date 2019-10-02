Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Alyssa Healy of Australia celebrates scoring a century during game three of the Women's Twenty20 International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on October 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Alyssa Healy of Australia celebrates scoring a century during game three of the Women's Twenty20 International Series between Australia and Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval on October 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Cricket

Aussie cricketer’s insane world record

2nd Oct 2019 4:11 PM

ALYSSA Healy has gone nuclear with the bat in hand as she blasted her way to the highest T20 score of all time.

The superstar opener unleashed on the Sri Lankan bowling attack at North Sydney Oval in the third and final match between the two, finishing on an unbeaten 148 runs from just 61 balls.

Healy passed teammate Meg Lanning's previous world record score of 133 with relative ease as she brought up the world record mark with a six straight down the ground.

Live stream the Australia v Sri Lanka Women's T20 & ODI Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

She brought up her century off 46 balls, the second fastest in history and fastest by an Australian.

Throughout Healy's insane innings she sent the ball over the fence seven times and hit 19 fours as the Aussies finished their innings on 2/226.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy said.

Healy also scored the fastest T20 half century by an Australian, needing 25 balls to surpass the 50 run mark.

Looking to wrap up a clean sweep of the series Australia, raced to 100 in the 11th over for the loss of opening match centurion Beth Mooney (14).

A 109-run second wicket partnership finally came to an end when Rachael Haynes departed for 41 off the bowling Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (2-27), but there was no respite as Healy maintained her assault.

 

 

More Stories

alyssa healy cricket t20 world records
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Assault victim hits cop cars and swears at witness

    premium_icon Assault victim hits cop cars and swears at witness

    News The 56-year-old turned to alcohol after suffering a significant brain injury following a serious assault

    UN calls for Tamil family’s release

    UN calls for Tamil family’s release

    Breaking The United Nations wants Australia to free the Biloela Tamil family

    ALDI: How Mayor Strelow lobbied and fought for new supermarket

    premium_icon ALDI: How Mayor Strelow lobbied and fought for new...

    News Customers rejoice at the store finally opening after many years to get there

    Parts of CQ soaked after night of storms and rain

    premium_icon Parts of CQ soaked after night of storms and rain

    News WE’VE seen the last of the wet weather for this week, according to...