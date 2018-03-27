‘I made it!’ Daredevil’s 30m drop off danger falls

HEART-STOPPING footage has emerged of the moment an Aussie daredevil kayaker plummets 30 metres off a NSW waterfall.

Lachie Carracher took the plunge after paddling to the edge of Dorrigo's flood-swollen Dangar Falls in northern New South Wales on Friday, his breathtaking feat captured on video.

Elated... Lachie Carracher after he completed daredevil stunt. Picture: Instagram @follow_the_river

The 29-year-old then plunges down the cascading waterfall, and after several nailbiting seconds surfaces after hitting the water upside down.

A fellow kayaker races to Carracher to help flip him over to elated cheers from both men.

The accomplished whitewater kayaker had been patiently waiting for the Bielsdown river to hit its peak at the popular New England tourist spot near Armidale.

Beauty spot... The Dangar Falls at Dorrigo.

"The easy bit is paddling the drop, you just have to be lucky with the weather," he told the ABC.

"I don't want to go out and endanger my life," he said.

This isn't a 'try it at home' stunt. It's a very calculated risk".

A previous Australian Geographic Young Adventurer of the year, Carracher has spent his life following rivers around the world.

Help... Companion races to Lachie seconds after his descent. Picture: Facebook

Risky... Lachie Carracher sizes up the task ahead. Picture: Facebook

Made it!... Kayaker reaches bottom of Dangar Falls. Picture: Facebook

Almost there... Lachie in freefall on cascading waterfall. Picture: Facebook