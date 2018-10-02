Aussie entrepreneur heads to CQ for special appearance

INSPIRATION: Ms Messenger will give a special presentation in Rockhampton on October 15 to give budding entrepreneurs hints and tips to succeed in the business industry.

STAYING true to a vision is the message Lisa Messenger wants to share with Central Queenslanders.

After starting her first start-up business in 2001, the Collective Hub founder and editor in chief saw opportunities to make her brand grow as she created a wider audience.

"I decided to launch Collective Hub, a print magazine - that was a ballsy move 11 years into my start-up journey, and finally something worked,” she said.

The savvy businesswoman spent 11 years trying to figure out which direction she wanted to take her brand, which paid off in 2013.

Hailing it as an 11-year overnight success, Ms Messenger said when you work hard and don't lose sight of their goal, they can achieve anything.

"I've been surrounded by so many amazing entrepreneurs and inspirational people, and thought leaders for years,” she said.

It was these business leaders who inspired Ms Messenger to "tell the story behind the story”, and within 18 months, Collective Hub became available in 37 countries.

And during the launch, Ms Messenger has employed three staff all under the age of 25.

"None of us had ever worked for the media or a print magazine before,” she said.

"It was a beautiful story of when you hold a vision really tightly and you've got a big dream, then truly anything is possible.”

The print magazine has since closed (in March), but Ms Messenger is keen to share the lessons she learnt along the way and how she triumphed in the ever-changing business sector.

"When I closed the print magazine, one of the first things I committed to doing was getting out and about into the community and covering as much territory as I can,” she said.

"There is such a vibrant spirit in Queensland and a powerful sense of community that represents what is best about life in the country.

"My events are raw and real, I've walked through the ruins of my dreams and come out the other side and I can say that there are some hard-won lessons in the business game that I would love to share with others so that they don't have to tread the same path.”

In October, Ms Messenger will embark on her In Conversation regional tour across the state.

She will appear at Rockhampton's SmartHub on Monday, October 15 for a two-hour evening event followed by a full-day immersive on Tuesday, October 16.