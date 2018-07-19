Refugees find mateship in Aussie expats

A new program called Ads-Up - Australian Diaspora Steps Up - is connecting Australian expats with refugees living in their cities

AUSTRALIANS living in the US are showing the true spirit of mateship by helping out refugees from Manus Island and Nauru who have been resettled in America.

A new program called Ads-Up - Australian Diaspora Steps Up - is connecting Australian expats with refugees living in their cities following the controversial deal struck between the Obama Administration and the Turnbull Government.

The agreement, which caused friction between US President Donald Trump and Mr Turnbull in their now infamous first phone call, will see 1250 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru resettled in the US.

Ads Up is the brainchild of New York-based freelance journalist Ben Winsor and fellow Aussie Fleur Wood who have recruited more than 300 Australians in just two months to help provide support and funding for the recently transplanted refugees.

Winsor and Wood knew lots of Australians in New York and Los Angeles but had few contacts in the cities where the refugees are usually resettled.

So they used targeted Facebook ads to reach Aussie expats in those cities who they knew could sympathise with how hard it is to build a new life in a country where you don't know anyone.

Rachel Browne with Arif Ahmad. Picture: Supplied.

Once the Manus Island and Nauru refugees arrive in the US they are given 90 days with an assigned case worker who is supposed to meet them on arrival, provide them with housing and help them find work.

"Some refugees have said their case worker met them at the airport and they haven't seen them since," Winsor said.

"The case workers have little support themselves due to massive cuts in funding.

"Refugees are expected to repay the costs of their flights from Manus and Nauru, so it can be pretty stressful for them.

"We had a situation where a family of six was facing eviction after a social security screw-up meant they fell behind on their rent. We were able to step in and make sure they had a roof over their heads.

Wood added: "In Texas we came across a young guy who was sleeping on the floor and feeling very isolated, so we sent him a mattress and connected him with a young Aussie around the same age."

So far the duo has matched dozens of refugees with Australian expats and raised more than $US7500 ($10,100) through GoFundMe to help them.

Volunteer Rachel Browne said when she saw an ad on Facebook calling for Australians to help she thought, "hell yeah".

Rachel Browne and Pyae Sone Aung with Arif Ahmad in the back seat. Picture: Supplied.

The former Sunshine Coast resident who moved to Portland, Oregon, four years ago after falling in love with an American was paired with 28-year-old Arif Ahmad from Myanmar and his friend Pyae Sone Aung, 33, in June.

Since then the social media manager has met weekly with the men providing them with friendship and the odd driving lesson.

"When I was in Australia I felt helpless about the refugees who were being put on an island in the middle of nowhere," she said.

"It broke my heart to think of how they must view Australians."

Ahmad, who is Muslim, says he was trying to help others who were being targeted by the Myanmar government for their religious beliefs.

Myanmar, which is a predominately a Buddhist country, has a long history of persecuting Muslims.

He managed to escape just eight hours before government representatives came looking for him.

"The government has killed some people for what I was doing and they were starting to track us down. My dad said 'don't stay in the country'," he said.

With the help of his uncle he fled to Thailand, then Malaysia and eventually Indonesia where he paid $US3500 ($4700) to a group who promised to take him to Australia on "a five-star boat".

Stephan from Sri Lanka resettled in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Picture: Doerte Fitsc.

"When we arrived it was a small boat like a soap box," he said. "After three days the boat was broken."

"On the fourth day we arrived at Christmas Island," he said.

That was September 2016, and within two weeks, Ahmad was taken to Manus Island.

The conditions on Manus Island were horrific, Ahmad says.

"There was no good medical. When I was in pain they would tell me to drink water," he said.

He watched friends being brutally beaten and was forced to take cover as Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel fired shots into the detention centre after a fight with asylum seekers.

The conditions were so bad that Ahmad tried to return home to Myanmar.

However, as he had no passport, it would have taken him at least six months to get the proper paperwork.

In December last year, he was granted approval to be resettled in the US.

He arrived in Portland on May 29 and managed to find a place to live with fellow refugee Pyae Sone Aung.

Ahmad, who was an electrician in his home country, has found work making lamp frames in an assembly plant for $US12.50 an hour ($16.89).

Co-Founders Ben Winsor and Fleur Wood. Picture: Supplied.

While his hourly rate is above America's minimum wage of $US7.25 ($9.80), Ahmad says he is struggling to makes ends meet, especially given he has to start repaying the $US1540 ($2080) it cost for his flight to Portland within six months.

"Everything here is very expensive. A car is very necessary at the moment for work but I can't buy," he said.

Regardless, he says he is grateful for his new start and even more appreciative for being paired with Browne, who is helping change his opinion of Australians.

"I am very happy to meet with Rachel. I was pretty lonely," he said. "My grandmother told me she has one Australian friend in Myanmar. She told me Australian people are very good, but when I was in the camp I didn't believe her. What I say now is that the people are good but the government is bad."

Browne says not every Australian expat needs to sign up to be a refugee buddy but urges people to donate to Ads-up.

"What doesn't add up in the maths," she said.

"The system is set up for failure because those who are being resettled here are really struggling to make it work."

GoFundMe Link: https://www.gofundme.com/australian-diaspora-steps-up-2