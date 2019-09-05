Menu
Aussie fans kicked out of Test for abusing Archer

by Telegraph staff
5th Sep 2019 11:36 AM

Two Australia fans were ejected from the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford for using "foul and abusive" language directed at England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The pair launched a sustained barrage of abuse at Archer, referencing his roots in Barbados.

According to a report in the UK Telegraph, the pair were reported for their conduct by fellow supporters, first to stewards and then eventually to attending police due to the protracted and escalating nature of the abuse.

 

England's Jofra Archer fields during day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
A Lancashire spokesman confirmed to the UK publication that the fans had been removed from the ground and underlined Lancashire cricket's zero tolerance approach to abusive behaviour in the stands.

Archer was believed to have heard the comments clearly and seemed to be angered by them, but did not respond directly to the supporters.

Rain and strong winds truncated the first day of the match in which only 44 overs were bowled.

Australia's Steve Smith put on a third wicket stand worth 116 with Marnus Labuschagne to lead the tourists to a strong position at stumps of 3-170.

