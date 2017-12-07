Aussie first as CQ ambulances fitted with cool new devices

QAS Advanced Care Paramedic Terry Bourke shows Rory the new dual-capability child seat in an ambulance.

CENTRAL Queensland children will now be sitting on an Australian first.

New dual-capability seats have been fitted in all new ambulances throughout the region.

Advanced Care Paramedic, Terry Bourke said children could now accompany a sick parent or sibling to hospital quickly and safely.

The seats were implemented by the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).

"They allow for both adults and children aged one to six to be transported through to hospital,” he said.

"It's a simple yet effective advance in ambulance technology.”

Ambulance stations in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Mount Morgan, Emu Park and Blackwater are among those with the new dual-capability seats already on the road.

The idea for the new seats was put forward by a paramedic who saw a similar system overseas.

The service's Fleet and Equipment Operations team then developed a suitable version to meet their specifications and Australian Safety Standards.

Mr Bourke said the new installation reduced stress for both patients and paramedics.

"A lot of the times we have to attend scenes which are quite stressful and then there's the added stress of sick parents having to look after their children,” he said.

"Taking that stress out of the situation is very beneficial for everyone.”

Mr Bourke said the new seats would give paramedics more flexibility while reducing delay at the scene.

"Not only have we potentially reduced our time at the scene of an incident, we've also paved the way for other states and territories to follow suit,” he said.

"It was important the seat not take any extra room due to all the other equipment already in our ambulances and we've managed to achieve that.”

Mr Bourke said prior to the installation of new seats, ambulances had baby capsules to be fitted to seats and stretchers.