Aussie Glee star shares memories of drowned actress

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Naya Rivera, her former Glee co-star Dean Geyer is understandably heartbroken.

"My best memory with Naya was a scene where she performed the song Cold Hearted Snake in front of me," Geyer told Confidential.

"I sat there thinking, 'man this girl is going to go far'. This is a huge reminder to cherish the moments where you get to witness incredible talent, and to enjoy them to the fullest. To anyone who hasn't seen Glee, look up Naya's performances online, they deserve to be seen.

"Naya was an unbelievably talented performer who I got the pleasure of working with. The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities, was her incredible voice. I am extremely saddened to hear that we have lost someone who had such a positive impact on so many people's lives through her art. May the holy spirit comfort her family during this incredibly painful time."

Geyer played Brody Weston on the hit US show from 2012-2013.

Rivera's death was ruled an accidental drowning this week, after her body was found five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura, California.

The actress had embarked on a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey when tragedy struck.

Australian Glee star Dean Geyer.

Rivera's son was found sleeping alone on a boat, which prompted a five-day search and heartbreaking discovery.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," Rivera's family said in a statement to Deadline.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.

"Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya.

"We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.

"Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Originally published as Aussie Glee star shares memories of drowned actress