Aussie health guru dies after battling mystery illness

TV presenter and health and fitness guru Kylie "KJ" Jaye has passed away at the age of 48 after a long battle with a rare medical condition.

The Sydney-born star's death was confirmed to the Daily Telegraph by her brother on Monday, who said the death happened in the Gold Coast and was "related" to a medical condition she struggled with for two decades.

"Details are still being confirmed at this stage... but I can categorically deny suicide," he said.

Mr Humphries penned a touching tribute to his sister, remembering her as a loving aunty and successful businesswoman who dedicated her life to helping others.

"Kylie Jaye was an orb of energy, you could tell when she entered a room and the room would then just seem dull when she left it.

"Her legacy is the love she left in your heart after meeting her, the kindness she would show and her infectious smile that scrunched her nose up when she giggled. She did things that she loved and wanted to help others do the things they loved too.

"She was an adored daughter, sister and Aunty who has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled."

The parents of the former Channel 10, E! Entertainment and Discovery Channel host also paid tribute to their daughter.

"Our world is so much sadder now you are no longer with us, you were amazing and inspiring, words cannot describe our feeling of loss and grief," they wrote on Facebook.

Kylie had battled an undisclosed "rare medical condition" for almost two decades after being first diagnosed in 2002.

She famously used her own "Self-Health" mantra to manage her health condition and was previously said to "turn her personal health back around" with the program.

"Kylie's results surprised her team of specialists, and her diet and lifestyle program has been used to help others," her talent agent wrote.

Celebrity chef and ex-partner Jason Roberts paid tribute to Kylie on Monday, saying: "We may not have made it to the altar KJ. We certainly had our fair share of ups and downs," he said.

"But know this, I thought you were one of the smartest woman I had ever met ... you were so beautiful and so joyful."

The health guru started her career as a TV host for Channel 10 and has since created a series of lifestyle shows including Yoga TV.

Her production house Big Red Frog exports television programs to the world and her work has featured in Australian Women's Weekly and The Sydney Morning Herald.

She has won several accolades, including becoming a finalist in the 2002 Business Woman of the Year Awards.

Kylie is expected to be laid to rest next week.

