Aussie historical site threatened

Australia's rail track corporation is pushing ahead with a controversial overpass at the site of Ned Kelly's last stand, angering community advocates who say a piece of Australian history is being demolished.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation will proceed with plans for the overpass at Glenrowan, in Victoria's northeast, at the location of Ned Kelly's 1880 siege, despite reconsidering separate plans to raise the height of road bridges in nearby historical towns Euroa and Benalla.

The company has consulted widely with the community and heritage specialists to examine how the bridge would potentially disturb the town's history.

But Glenrowan Improvers Inc chair Helen Senior said the construction of any significant bridge near the historical site would destroy a part of the town's history.

"It's going to have a big impact not just on the community but Australia as a whole," Ms Senior said.

"It's a very significant site and this plan to build the bridge will most certainly devalue the heritage and tourist value will be impacted immensely.

"It will destroy part of the story."

Glenrowan draws thousands of tourists to the area each year. Visitors can walk and examine famous Kelly siege sites. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian.

The current plan is for a new bridge to be constructed next to the existing one at Glenrowan, with designs to be shown to the community next month.

It follows a report by heritage consultant Deborah Kemp, who said the raising of the overpass height at Glenrowan would reduce access to the historical site.

In her report, Ms Kemp said she believed plans to increase its size would ruin the site.

"The extent and scale of these works, their disruptive nature and removal of access is an unprecedented impact on any nationally significant site," Ms Kemp wrote in the report.

"This proposal pays little respect to any of the cultural values."

The construction of the bridge is part of the wider Inland Rail project, which will stretch 1700km from Brisbane to Melbourne.

The plans will provide a pathway to allow trains with double-stacked containers to pass through safely, with the Glenrowan development encompassing just one part of the plan.

The popular tourist town is famous for being where Ned Kelly made his last stand and was eventually captured after a siege and shootout with police.

The town, off the Hume Freeway, draws thousands of tourists to the area each year. Visitors can walk and examine famous Kelly siege sites.

Ms Senior said the town's tourism sector had been hit badly by last year's extended lockdown and needed as much support as it could get.

"What I've learn through COVID is that the town can't survive just on the community supporting it," she said.

"We desperately need tourists and that needs to be taken into consideration if you're going to have a massive bridge built in the middle.

"It's so important to get this right - we need a bridge in the correct location to make it viable."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ARTC said the corporation would progress reference designs for a new open-span bridge immediately next to the existing bridge at Beaconsfield Parade, Glenrowan, on the far side from the siege site.

"Extensive consultation with the community and other stakeholders has been undertaken, and a variety of options have been considered by heritage and technical specialists to determine the most appropriate option for Glenrowan," the spokesperson said.

"The open-span bridge is proposed as the most suitable option as it will improve connectivity in the township, open the visual amenity of the iconic siege site and best protects the precinct's heritage.

"ARTC values local knowledge to inform decisions we make and we have already incorporated a broad range of feedback into the Inland Rail project site in Glenrowan.

"We intend to start showing the community reference designs for the proposed bridge from early May 2021."

