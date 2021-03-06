Aussie in Bali sex retreat arrest

Andrew Barnes has been detained in Bali over his planned sex workshop. Picture: Supplied

An Australian has been detained in Bali accused of breaching Indonesian immigration labour laws over a planned 'orgasm retreat'.

Police responded to public outcry over Brisbane man Andrew Barnes' social media posts selling a four-day 'Tantric Full Body Energy Orgasm Retreat,' which purports to be an ancient Hindu spiritual meditation believed to boost sexual experiences.

Barnes, 51, was the facilitator of the $A800 workshop that was slated to start on March 9. Participants were promised pathways to "heightened states of sexual ecstatic full-bodied orgasmic bliss," according to the advertisement, which has now disappeared online.

More than 40 people were due to attend the Ubud event that targeted Bali's influential and well healed ex-pat spiritual community.

Andrew Barnes was planning to hold a four-day orgasm retreat in Bali.



Ubud police chief Dewa Made Adnyana confirmed the Australian was arrested and his passport withheld.

"Andrew Irvine Barnes was arrested this afternoon at a villa in Ubud. He has been taken for interrogation about immigration breaches," Mr Adnyana said.

Many Balinese locals were in uproar about the lack of dignity that such a sex retreat would confer on the island and reported the event to police.

According to Jamaruli Manihuruk of Bali's Law and Human Rights Ministry, the arrest had caused some confusion over what charges Barnes may face.

"Regarding the Australian, we got information that Andrew Barnes would practice Tantric Full Body Energy Orgasm Retreat. This is the new thing for us," Mr Manihuruk said.

"We still didn't know yet how to apply the law."

Brisbane man Andrew Barnes has been detained in Bali.

Barnes was taken to Indonesia's immigration facility for questioning about working in Bali without the appropriate visa when police stepped in.

"We took him to immigration but about 20 minutes, later police officers came and took him for interrogation. We do have his passport and we will act on what the police find from their interview. It is likely there is an immigration violation because he was working," Mr Manihuruk said.

Foreigners are forbidden to work in Bali without specific professional work visa called a KITAS.

On his website, Barnes claims to have five diplomas in different styles of 'bodywork and energy healing'.

He is a member of the International School of Temple Arts - an organisation that promotes sexual sorcery and 'shadow work.'

He previously partnered professionally with the Los Angeles-based alleged sex cult leader Shantam Nityama - who calls himself The Divine Madman - and created workshops in Byron Bay until the pair fell out over animal welfare.

