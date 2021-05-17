Aussie Joe Montemurro expected to take over as Juventus women’s coach

Australian Joe Montemurro is set to be announced as the new Juventus women's coach.

Italian sources claim the former Arsenal boss is set to be officially announced as Juve's new manager once his duties are complete with the English club.

Montemurro is expected to lead Juventus to an elusive UEFA Champions League crown next season after the club made a round of 32 exit to Lyon of France this year.

Since entering a side in Italy's Serie A women's league in 2017, Juventus have claimed four titles, a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa trophies.

Touted as a potential Matildas coach in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Games and the home 2023 FIFA women's World Cup, Montemurro, 51, is expected to replace current Juventus coach Rita Guarino.

Montemurro, a former midfielder for Italy's Potenza, led Arsenal to a women's Super League title, an FA League Cup win, an FA Cup final win and the Toulouse International Ladies Cup after his appointment in 2017.

Montemurro has also claimed personal accolades, winning the WSL League Managers Association Coach of the Year in 2019 before being nominated as FIFA World Women's coach of the year.

The former Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City W-League coach will lead Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace on Monday morning (AEST).

Montemurro announced he would be leaving the club in March via an official statement from Arsenal.

Originally published as Aussie lands Juventus coaching gig