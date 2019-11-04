Aussie league clubs show interest in Hill

WOMAN OF STEEL: Rockhampton product Courtney Hill celebrates after Leeds Rhinos win the Betfred Womens Super League cup at Totally Wicked Stadium last month in St Helens, England. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

WOMAN OF STEEL: Rockhampton product Courtney Hill celebrates after Leeds Rhinos win the Betfred Womens Super League cup at Totally Wicked Stadium last month in St Helens, England. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

ROCKHAMPTON sporting success story Courtney Hill has spoken with several NRLW clubs about a return to Australian shores.

The women’s rugby league star made a flying visit to Rocky last Friday to catch up with friends ahead of venturing on to Mackay to watch Sunday’s Women’s Big Bash League cricket match between her former team Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers.

When The Morning Bulletin caught up with Hill, she said she had “spoken to a few” NRLW clubs but had not met with them as yet.

Last month the 32-year-old won her second straight women’s Super League grand final in England when Leeds Rhinos defeated Castleford Tigers.

The halfback was also crowned Woman of Steel - the prestigious honour awarded to the Super League’s player of the year.

“I’ll meet with them (NRLW clubs) in a few weeks,” Hill said while enjoying some downtime in Central Queensland.

“I haven’t made any decisions at this stage.

“I’m taking a few weeks to remove myself from it all, talk to a few clubs out here, get all the info on the table, and make some decisions from there.”

Rugby league seems to be where Hill’s professional future lies despite recent speculation that she may return to cricket - a sport she grew up playing in Rockhampton.

“I’m borrowing a pair of (cricket) spikes so I can have a trundle while I’m out here,” she said.

“See if I have anything left to give in that space (but) my WBBL days are done I reckon.”

Born in Maryborough, Hill played rugby league in the boys competition during her school years in Monto and later played in the men’s cricket competition in Rockhampton as a bowler before securing a contract with the Queensland Fire for the 2008-09 season.

She also played in the first three seasons of WBBL (2015-17).

Never did Hill imagine during her Rocky sporting days that her career would reach the lofty heights that it has.

“I tried to never look further ahead than the day at hand,” she said.

“I was just happy having a run with the (Frenchville) Falcons and went from there really.

“I certainly wouldn’t have said, even a few years back, that I’d be living on the other side of the earth playing rugby league.

“But hey, why not!”