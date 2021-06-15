Menu
Josh Eastwell hopes to have eaten a sausage at every Bunnings store in Australia by the end of the year. Picture: Sportsbet via NCA NewsWire
News

Aussie man’s epic Bunnings challenge

by Melissa Iaria
15th Jun 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

A Sydney warehouse worker has set himself the ultimate Aussie challenge: to eat a sausage at every Bunnings in the country.

Josh Eastwell has so far downed 172 of the 280 snags on offer, sampling the humble local staple everywhere from the Apple Isle to Broome.

He has just returned from a road trip to Western Australia, where he knocked off some of the nation’s most remote sizzles.

NSW and Queensland are next on the radar, with Mr Eastwell on a mission to complete the sausage crawl in Darwin by the year’s end.

A video published of his exploits shows him devouring the unsophisticated cuisine from city to beach to country, with his zest for the sausage trumped only by his noteworthy mullet.

Josh Eastwell is on a mission to eat a snag at every Bunnings store in Australia. Picture: Sportsbet via NCA NewsWire
“He’s chomped through the Apple Isle, proved that things can be done efficiently in Victoria, swept through South Australia and has recently made it back from the wild west,” the video explains.

Despite the serious chomping required, Mr Eastwell manages multiple thumbs up for the camera as he attempts the unusual feat that doubtless would have many questioning: why?

He says the challenge is ‘just something to do really’. Picture: Sportsbet via NCA NewsWire
It’s “just something to do really”, he explains.

Sportsbet has thrown its support behind the challenge, describing Mr Eastwell as “just an everyday Aussie trying to live out his boyhood dream”.

The mission has already taken him to Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. Picture: Sportsbet via NCA NewsWire
“Burke and Wills did a bit I suppose, but this is the Australian explorer this country needs at the moment,” spokesman Rich Hummerston quipped.

“We couldn’t say no at Sportsbet to get behind Joshy in this truly remarkable adventure.”

Originally published as Aussie man’s epic Bunnings challenge

