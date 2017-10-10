35°
Aussie music royalty sings praises of Rocky teacher

by Sean Fox

ROCKY'S Julie Layt has her name in lights after being recognised by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

Last month, it was revealed the Crescent Lagoon State School music teacher had been nominated as one of four finalists to win the 2017 ARIA Music Teacher of the Year.

Staff and students received the VIP treatment when Aussie songstress Jessica Mauboy paid a surprise visit to the Beef Capital to congratulate Ms Layt on her nomination.

The Running Back hit maker is the Ambassador for the prestigious award, a role she thoroughly enjoyed.

Jessica sat down for an exclusive interview on her new role, music and her beginnings.

She said it was rewarding to share her knowledge and insights with music teachers and students and recognise the remarkable work of music teachers around the country.

The pop sensation wanted to highlight the importance of music education and inspire young budding musicians to follow their dreams.

"To be able to inspire and be able to do what I do now...it really does play a big impact on other people's lives,” she said.

"This is really about giving back to the community”.

Jessica shared her wisdom with the younger generation looking to start a career in music.

"Know yourself and be confident in who you are, be your own character and love what you do; there's so many possibilities,” she said.

The award-winning singer who has racked up nine top 10 hits said it was important for youth to have a strong support base.

"Having that core, be a part of a community and really do big things,” she said.

Jessica's love for music grew more when she met her music teacher at school.

"She taught me that value of music and how music can really heal and travel,” she said.

"Music really came into my heart when I was a young toddler,” she said.

"It allows you to tell your own story”.

You can now vote for Ms Layt by heading to www.ariamusicteacheraward.com.au.

Voting closes on November 1, 2017.

