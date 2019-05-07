Aussie Olympian inspires Mt Archer students

ATHLETICS: Mount Archer State School hosted an Olympian last Friday, with the sport-loving students picking up a thing or two from two-time national champion Olivia Tauro.

Flinders house sports captain Dallas Munro, 11, said it was not every day he got to meet an Olympic runner.

Munro plays with the Wanderers junior hockey team and plays rugby league with the North Knights.

He also loves javelin, shot put and relays and took on board Tauro's tips for delivering the best possible results on the track.

"I learnt that if you don't push yourself, you can't exactly achieve your goals,” he said.

"To me, (healthy eating, exercise and good sleep) are very important because if you don't eat healthy, your body won't function correctly.”

Fitzroy house sports captain Tahlia Loynes-Whittington said she was "overwhelmed” and jumped for joy when she heard one of her athletic heroes would be coming to her school.

"I was very excited to see her,” Loynes-Whittington said.

"I learnt that if you try your hardest you can exceed in almost anything.”

The 11-year-old said she enjoyed playing hockey for her Frenchville club and hoped to become a famous Australian hockey player.

Leichardt House sports captain Madison Haldane, 11, said she learnt a lot about healthy living, including not eating too much of one of her favourite foods, pizza.

"Instead I'll take my dog out or go jogging with her just to get outside and feel the fresh air,” she said.

"I'm interested in running.

"I play netball with Frenchville.

"I was overwhelmed when I heard (Olivia Tauro) was coming here.”

Tauro, who was third the 2010 World Continental Cup, third in the World U20 Championships in 2008, second in the World U18 Championships in 2005 and fourth in the Commonwealth Games in 2010, said she could come to Rockhampton due to her involvement in the Members of Olympics Unleashed Program.

"I love coming out to rural towns because I love being able to speak to kids out here because they probably don't often get to see as much opportunities as kids would in the city,” she said.

"The kids are also very welcoming as well and being able to come out and speak to kids is a huge part of my life.

"I was from a grass roots level growing up and going from school into the senior competition, this is where it starts.

"Making kids know they have opportunities and are able to do bigger things from such a small seed is really important as well.”

Tauro said she was pushing persistence to the students.

"You might not always get the result you want,” she said.

"I came second and third but with time, training and effort, you can do bigger things and go across the world and travel and compete as well.”

Tauroalso stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle: "Eating the right foods, getting enough sleep and being active”.

"It's too common these days that people don't push those messages and only focus on one area rather than the whole holistic approach,” she said.

"I try to tell them everything is incorporated and the talents they have may not necessarily be in sport, it can be in anything.”

Tauro, who was born in Gosford on the Central Coast of NSW and raised in Kurri Kurri, said her time living in the country made her aware of the challenges of having to travel to metropolitan cities to compete.

"There's a lot of programs that target that but I think they sometimes target kids too late and not early enough,” she said.

"There's a whole life out there they can live and they can do all sort of things.

"Country kids are very appreciative as well.

"They come from humble values and it's very good to see they can have people come out and talk to them.”