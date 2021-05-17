Aussie Olympian’s wild breastfeeding photo

Australian Olympian Torah Bright has stunned her Instagram followers by sharing an "insane" photo of herself breastfeeding her baby son.

The snowboarder marked her first Mother's Day with a series of images alongside her 10-month-old son Flow.

"Becoming a mother has unleashed something inside of me," the 34-year-old wrote.

"It's deeply spiritual. It's primal. It's raw. It's fierce. It is pure. I am mother.

"My prayer for all mothers, now and in the future is that they be heard. Honoured. Respected and encouraged to trust their intuition."

One of the photos featured Bright performing a handstand while breastfeeding Flow.

American surfer Ivy Miller commented: "Happy Mother's Day Torah! That headstand photo is insane."

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson replied: "Gorgeous pics Torah."

Australian Olympian Torah Bright breastfeeding her baby.

This wasn't Bright's first obscure breastfeeding snap on the social media platform - last month, she uploaded an image of herself breastfeeding her son while skateboarding.

Flow was born in July last year - he is the first child of Bright and husband Angus Thomson, who is also a snowboarder.

"I am so overwhelmed with love and gratitude and in awe of the female body," Bright posted on Instagram after Flow's birth.

"The village of incredible humans around me, and afar helped me ride each wave to bring baby to Angus and I.

"I will be forever grateful and connected to each person for the guidance, support and love in helping me achieve my birth wishes and preparing me for the journey of a lifetime."

Torah Bright with her baby.

Bright famously won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in the halfpipe event before clinching a silver at Sochi four years later. She is Australia's most successful athlete in Winter Olympic history.

In 2014, she became the first athlete - male or female - to qualify for all three snowboarding disciplines at the Olympics.

Originally published as Aussie Olympian's wild breastfeeding photo

Torah Bright with Flow.