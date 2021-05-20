Aussie online fashion favourite facing liquidation

Beauty and swimwear retailer Black Swallow has been hit with the threat of liquidation after being dragged to court over an unpaid bill.

Online beauty and swimwear retailer Black Swallow has been hit with the threat of liquidation in a key sign that pressure on the retail sector is not confined to just bricks and mortar operators.

Black Swallow, which is a rival to youth focused online retail star Showpo, has been taken to court by a major delivery group over an unpaid bill.

Online retail has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, driving a fundamental shift in shopping habits.

But it has not been smooth sailing for all online upstarts who have faced interrupted supply chains, freight increases and product shortages from key destinations such as China.

Black Swallow founders Catherine Wong and Alex Baro.

Global freight company International Cargo Express has sought a wind up order against Black Swallow, documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Wednesday show.

Such orders can result in the court appointing a liquidator to recoup debts although the threat to Black Swallow appears to have passed with International Cargo telling the Herald Sun the debt dispute has been settled ahead of a hearing scheduled for next week.

The freight forwarder declined to clarify the value of the debt.

Black Swallow was founded by Alex Baro and Catherine Wong in late 2015, emerging alongside a group of new solely fashion focused online competitors which have taken sales from traditional bricks and mortar market leaders.

Among the most successful is Showpo which has shot its founder Jane Lu onto the nation's young rich lists.

Mr Baro did not respond to questions from the Herald Sun but in an interview carried out early last year the young entrepreneur noted that product delays were set to slash Black Swallow's revenues by up to $2 million.

Showpo founder Jane Lu.

"We have no idea how long this will continue - it's just affecting everything," he said at the time.

Australian Retailers Association chief Paul Zahra said the pandemic was continuing to impact global supply chains.

"It's an ongoing concern, more than 12 months into the pandemic and it's an issue that's unlikely to go away any time soon," he said.

Black Swallow was forced to pay out $60,000 to end a lawsuit brought against it by Showpo in 2017.

Showpo alleged a former employee provided Black Swallow with its entire customer database when they were hired.

